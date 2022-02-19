One more cold night Saturday, then a major workweek warm-up arrives

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday night is the last chilly night for at least the next week!

A big warm-up is on the way this upcoming workweek with plenty of sunshine and long-lasting dry weather!

Saturday evening will feature clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 30's by Sunday morning. Sunday is going to be perfect under mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70's!

Monday and Tuesday are both going to be wonderful days with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's!

Even warmer air will be around Wednesday through Friday. That's when high temperatures will climb into the low 80's! It'll also feel a bit humid outside, too!

The next best chance for a couple showers and a rumble of thunder will be on Friday.