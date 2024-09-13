On and off rain Friday makes way for more sunshine this afternoon and weekend

ENTER DATELINE — A few isolated showers are popping up on the radar this morning with mostly cloudy skies. While not as widespread as yesterday, these showers will remain on and off throughout the day as some more sunshine works its way back into the area this afternoon. Temperatures this morning in the 70s make their way into the mid to upper 80s for highs for most. Rain activity will remain widely scattered this morning before becoming more hit-or-miss this afternoon.

Tonight will see some lingering showers continue across the area but they will be spotty and much harder to come by than they will be today. Passing clouds will also allow the opportunity for some stars to be seen from time to time, although skies will be far from clear throughout the night. Lows dip into the lower 70s early tomorrow morning.

This weekend features more periods of sunshine with on-and-off periods of rainfall. Rain will be harder to come by than it was today, however a brief shower should not be unexpected. More sunshine in the forecast helps highs reach the low 90s for parts of the area Saturday afternoon with a widespread area of highs in the upper 80s continuing into next week. Isolated to scattered storms continue next week with periods of sunshine each day. Lows dip down into the 60s during the early part of the week.