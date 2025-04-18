No rain expected through Easter, although humidity will increase across the area

Temperatures in the 50s early Friday morning will quickly warm as blue skies and sunshine warm temperatures through the 60s and 70s over the course of the morning. Temperatures reach the 80s early in the afternoon with highs peaking in the mid 80s later on. Skies remain sunny throughout the day, with this afternoon bringing a slight increase in humidity levels.

Overnight, increasing moisture across the area will allow temperatures to remain warmer than this morning, with Saturday morning lows only falling into the upper 50s. Skies remain clear and rain stays away, however, with no rainfall expected through the Easter holiday.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with more humidity and eyes in the 80s. More passing clouds come into play on Sunday, but periods of sunshine will be seen as muggy conditions keep lows in the low 60s with highs reaching the 80s by the afternoon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.