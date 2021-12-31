New year brings in chance for strong storms Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Nature plans on ringing in the new year with it's own fireworks display.

A strong cold front will approach western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging winds, and a brief tornado. Strong winds will also stir up the Apalachee Bay. A Gale Watch has been posted for coastal waters starting Sunday morning. Small Craft Advisory is also in place starting Saturday. Coastal flooding is also a possibility for low lying areas.

wtxl

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts.

Colder air will filter in on the back end. You'll be tempted to break out the winter jackets starting Monday morning. Temperatures begin in the mid 30s and only budge into the 50s for the afternoon.