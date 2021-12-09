Near-record warmth for first half of weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It's not beach weather. However, it will feel like spring this weekend.

Thursday Night

Fog develops again past dinner tonight. Expect cool and calm conditions.

Friday

Have the umbrellas on hand if you're west of Tallahassee. A few showers will be present in time for the morning drive into work. Otherwise, much of the region will be waking up to foggy conditions again. There will be pockets of sun during the afternoon. This will allow for temperatures to soar back into the mid to upper 70s. There will also be a few lingering showers from Tallahassee westward during the afternoon.

Saturday

Saturday could be a record breaker. Temperatures will warm to around 80F. The record high for Saturday is 81F— set back in 1931. Much of the day will be dry for your last minute holiday shopping. A line of showers and storms will arrive from west to east starting late Saturday night. These storms will linger in the area through at least the first half of Sunday. A cold front will bring much cooler conditions back into the region for the second half of the weekend.