Nature sends Big Bend a shot of winter this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Find a way to stay warm this weekend! Nature is sending us a preview of winter weather.

Saturday starts of frosty and frigid. If there's any good news to the forecast, it's the bright skies. However, don't count on the sun to warm things up. The afternoon will be cool with a calm breeze out of the north.

Clouds will filter in overnight and into Sunday giving us cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend. Clouds will keep temperatures from warming as daytime highs will remain cool in the upper 50s. There is a small chance for a shower for those of us living south of I-10 and along the coast during the day.

Clouds will filter out late Sunday night. This will let temperatures tumble once again into the frigid 30s as you're walking out to the bus stop Monday. The work week will be dry with plenty of chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Warmer weather returns to the region as we head into midweek.