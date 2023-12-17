Much drier weather is on the way this week with overnight lows in the 30s

ENTER DATELINE — Rain has moved out of the region with winds out of the northwest bringing a cool breeze into the area. Rain totals over the past 24 hours have amounted to 2-3 inches across much of the region, especially in eastern parts like the Suwannee River Valley. Over the next few hours, cloud cover will continue to diminish with clearing skies overnight. Temperatures tonight will fall through the 50s and eventually into the 40s, with tonight's low bottoming out at 42 degrees.

Tomorrow will start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, with skies clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 50s, with a high of 60 degrees in the mid afternoon hours. Dry conditions will persist throughout the day with dewpoint temperatures in the 30s, and a reinforcing cold front moving through the region tomorrow night will bring dewpoint temperatures down into the teens. This means very dry weather is in store for this week, meaning you will want to keep the lip balm handy.

Throughout the week, lows will dip down into the 30s Tuesday through Thursday mornings, with temperatures dipping below freezing early Wednesday morning. Daytime highs at the start of the week will struggle to make it into the 60s, before warmer weather is in store as we approach the weekend. Get the winter coats ready this week, you are going to need them!