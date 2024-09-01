Mostly sunny skies continue Labor Day with a brief afternoon storm possible

The sun continues to shine this Labor Day Weekend with temperatures this afternoon rising into the low to mid 90s. It's staying humid outside, but rain stays away this evening as skies remain mostly clear. Overnight, temperatures will drop through the 80s and 70s with clear periods, lows bottoming out in the mid 70s.

Labor Day will start off very much like Saturday and Sunday, with lots of sun and temperatures rising through the 70s and 80s. Temperatures reach the 90s by noontime, although the chance for a brief pop-up shower begins around 2pm and lasts through the rest of the daylight hours. Any shower activity will remain brief and localized, with those in the Big Bend more likely to see some raindrops than Southern Georgia. Still, skies remain mostly sunny for the majority of the day.

Tuesday features the return of partly cloudy skies and afternoon scattered storms. Rain chances increase as a frontal system approaches and sticks around through the end of the week, bringing mostly cloudy skies and widely scattered storms by the end of the week. Highs also dip into the upper 80s and low 90s by midweek into the weekend, returning to around average for this time of year. Overnight lows remain in the mid 70s throughout the next 7 days.