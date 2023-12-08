Mostly cloudy skies today make way for scattered storms this weekend

ENTER DATELINE — Temperatures this morning are chilly, but not as cold as yesterday. Temperatures are sitting in the 40s this morning with a mostly cloudy sky. The increased cloud cover will keep temperatures from cooling off much further, and it will persist throughout much of the day today. A mostly cloudy sky with a few overcast periods is expected today, with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s later this afternoon. Overnight, cloud cover will keep lows in the 50s, before warming up into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow will begin with partly cloudy skies, with the chance at a storm or two in the afternoon, especially in western portions of the viewing area. Rain will be spotty tomorrow while temperatures soar above average reaching the mid 70s during the early afternoon hours. Sunday brings more widespread rain across the region with thunder possible. This will keep lows and highs on Sunday in the 60s, with a mostly cloudy sky persisting throughout the day. There is a small chance that some storms on Sunday can be on the strong to severe side, with the biggest threats being damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

Heading into next week, weather will be much calmer with temperatures dipping below average. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s, struggling to reach the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, with the chance to approach freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning. By the middle of the week, highs will rebound into the low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s, closer to average but still a few degrees below average.