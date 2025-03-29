Mostly cloudy skies Sunday come along with some periods of rain and storms

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s made Saturday a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the springtime weather. Passing clouds overnight with increasing humidity only allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 60s for lows early Sunday morning. The vast majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia remains dry overnight.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies start the day on Sunday, and remain for most of the daylight hours. This will come along with scattered showers and storms by the late morning and early afternoon, so bring an umbrella or rain jacket along with you in case any of those showers develop overhead your neighborhood. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s over the course of the morning warm into the lower 80s by late afternoon.

Monday brings an afternoon round of storms, with the potential for some of these storms to become severe. All severe weather types, including damaging wind, small hail, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out somewhere within the area, so make sure to have multiple ways to get alerts throughout the day.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Monday's severe weather threat here at ABC 27 First To Know Weather.

