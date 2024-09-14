Mostly cloudy skies return Sunday with periods of scattered storms

ENTER DATELINE — Showers are lingering for parts of the area this evening but most will be left with scattered clouds and a view of the moon from time to time overnight. Early tomorrow morning more clouds filter into the area with a few brief showers for localized parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Lows tonight dip into the low 70s just after sunrise.

Sunday begins with mostly cloudy skies, and while most stay dry until the afternoon, a few localized showers can't be ruled out during the morning hours. The afternoon will feature hit or miss storms as skies remain mostly cloudy with the sun peaking out for only brief periods of time. Highs reach the mid 80s as scattered storms show up on radar during the afternoon.

Monday continues with mostly cloudy skies across the area and hit or miss storm coverage, but more sunshine will be visible by Tuesday. This helps warm highs into the upper 80s by midweek, but scattered afternoon storm activity is still possible. Drier weather is expected by Thursday as skies become mostly sunny for the weekend. This helps warm up highs into the 90s by Friday while overnight lows can dip into the upper 60s.