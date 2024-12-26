Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday with a warm afternoon and mild overnight

Temperatures in the low to mid 60s Thursday afternoon have come along with mostly cloudy skies with most staying dry over the course of the afternoon. Overnight, skies stay mostly cloudy to cloudy across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures gradually falling through the 50s before bottoming out in the low 50s early Friday morning. Rain chances are expected to remain low with only a very localized shower or two somewhere in the area being possible overnight.

Friday remains mostly dry with an isolated shower or two possible within the region. Skies stay mostly cloudy Friday morning as temperatures rise through the 50s and enter the 60s by 10 am. Highs reach the mid 70s by the middle part of the afternoon as skies stay mostly cloudy.

This weekend brings isolated rain chances on Saturday with more scattered rain on Sunday. This will come along with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s. Some humidity works its way into the area keeping these temperatures mild with some patchy areas of fog during the morning hours. A strong cold front doesn't move into the area to cool us off until later next week, keeping us warm and mild through the new year.