Mostly clear skies overnight bring patchy frost Tuesday morning

Highs in the Big Bend reached the low 60s with lots of sunshine Monday afternoon with some parts of Southern Georgia only reaching the upper 50s. Clear skies continue overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s by 8pm and into the 30s by 2am. Patchy areas of frost can develop, especially in inland areas, early Tuesday morning as winds calm. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s around sunrise.

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies during the morning hours with low humidity, helping temperatures warm quickly through the 40s and into the 50s by 11 am. The afternoon features temperatures steadily climbing through the 60s before highs peak in the mid to upper 60s as a few clouds filter in to end the day with a sun-cloud blend.

While rain stays away Tuesday, Wednesday features steady rain moving through the majority of the area, warranting a raincoat or umbrella on your way to work. After this moves out, even colder air is on the way Thursday and Friday mornings, with lows around the freezing mark and more potential for frost during the overnight and morning hours. Highs reach the 50s while skies stay dry to end the workweek before isolated to scattered showers and storms return this upcoming weekend.