Morning sunshine makes way for pop-up storms with heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon

Bursts of heavy rainfall have fallen across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia today in between periods of sunshine. Rainfall across the region has cooled some areas off into the 70s, including Tallahassee while Valdosta has remained in the 90s for much of the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually fall into the upper 70s across the area for lows overnight with some passing clouds and clearer periods throughout the night. It stays sticky and humid.

Tomorrow will begin with a good amount of sunshine and dry weather across the area, but pop-up showers and storms with periods of heavy rain will return in the afternoon. As typical with summertime thunderstorms, they will be brief and come in between periods of sunshine. Highs reach the mid 90s in the afternoon but humidity will have it feeling like the triple digits before showers pass through and break the heat by mid-afternoon. Not all see rain, but a good chunk of the area will.

The workweek brings scattered storms throughout the week, with some more sunshine and breaks of drier weather by midweek. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s over the course of the week before some additional storm coverage comes into play later in the week.