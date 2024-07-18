Morning sunshine makes way for more clouds and scattered storms this afternoon

Temperatures in the mid 70s this morning are coming along with muggy conditions, although lots of sunshine will be found across the area during the morning hours. Temperatures will gradually rise through the 70s before reaching the mid to upper 80s by noon.

Around noon is when we can expect scattered hit-or-miss storms across the area, especially in the Big Bend. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the morning hours, but most will stay dry until the afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms will continue throughout the afternoon before beginning to dissipate after 6 pm this evening.

Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, but some will top out a little bit cooler where storm activity starts earlier and persists a little longer. Most showers and storms will only last around 30 minutes to an hour, although more than one round of storms is possible throughout the day.

Throughout the next week scattered storms will pop back up each afternoon with mornings typically on the drier side. With some more cloud cover and storm activity, highs will remain in the low 90s for most of the next 7 days. This brings typical July weather conditions to our area, a time of year best spent by bringing that rain gear where ever you may go!