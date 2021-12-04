More fog on the way tonight; otherwise dry and pleasant weekend

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! It's foggy along the coast and Apalachee Bay. Otherwise, it is dry and partly cloudy across the rest of the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, more fog is going to form tonight and during the overnight hours. By Sunday morning, there could be dense fog that will create low visibility! Take it slow when you hit the roads!

After the fog lifts, Sunday will be pleasant with clouds and breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 70's. Another round of fog may come on Sunday night into Monday morning.

This week, daytime high temperatures will continue to warm-up through the mid 70's. Monday and Tuesday have a small chance for a shower but they should remain mostly dry.

A better chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder will arrive on Wednesday. Some showers may linger into Thursday and Friday. Expect the warm temperatures to last through next weekend.