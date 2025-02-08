More coastal fog moves inland overnight, lots of sunshine Sunday afternoon

It's been a warm and humid Saturday with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s as dewpoint temperatures have remained in the lower 60s. This has made a muggy feel to the air, and will keep us on the mild side Saturday night as fog will form when temperatures reach the low to mid 60s. Temperatures fall through the 60s overnight before reaching the mid 60s as early as 10pm with lows bottoming out in the low 60s early Sunday morning.

Fog lingers Sunday morning until the sun warms temperatures into the upper 60s around 10am when partly cloudy skies will be seen overhead. Temperatures warm into the 70s before noon with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s as skies become mostly sunny. No rain is expected in the forecast even as air remains on the more humid side.

The upcoming workweek features above average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies remain mostly sunny Monday and into Tuesday before more clouds build into the area with increased rain chances later in the week. While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out all week long, Thursday will bring the most widespread storm coverage, with the potential that some storms can be strong to severe.

