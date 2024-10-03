More clouds with scattered showers end the week and last into the weekend

Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon will begin to cool off into the 70s after sunset tonight. Partly cloudy skies stick around as lows reach the low to mid 70s around sunrise tomorrow morning. Rain stays away for most of the region tonight and Friday morning as skies remain partly cloudy, as more cloud begin to build into the region throughout the day.

Temperatures Friday morning warm into the 80s by 11am with periods of sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon as scattered storms work their way into the region mid-to-late afternoon. Rain coverage is more likely in eastern than western parts of the area, however a brief shower cannot be ruled out anywhere in the Big Bend or South Georgia.

This weekend brings scattered storms back into the forecast with any periods of rain being brief throughout the day. This means it won't be a washout, but having the umbrella or rain jacket would be handy. Highs reach the mid 80s this weekend with a few more clouds than sun. By the middle of next week much drier weather will be in store as skies turn more sunny.