More clouds Tuesday morning before a hot and humid and partly cloudy afternoon

Highs in the mid 80s Monday afternoon have come along with mostly cloudy skies across the Big Bend and South Georgia. It will remain warm and humid into the overnight hours, as passing clouds overhead come along with temperatures that slowly fall through the 70s and 60s. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will start out with more clouds than sun as temperatures gradually warm through the 60s and 70s over the course of the morning. A light breeze out of the south helps bring in more humidity to the area, with a warm and muggy afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s while skies clear slightly for a sun-cloud blend during the afternoon.

Rain chances remain low through midweek as highs inch closer to and in some areas surpass the 90 degree mark. By Thursday, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out as our weather begins to reflect a more summer-like pattern. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s with partly cloudy skies will be commonplace into the weekend.

