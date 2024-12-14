More clouds than sun Sunday with no rain and above average temperatures

Temperatures reached the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies overhead. Overnight, a few more clouds will filter into the area as temperatures slowly fall through the 60s and into the 50s around midnight. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid 50s early Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies to start the day.

With more clouds than sun Sunday morning and a light breeze out of the east-northeast, temperatures will warm through the 50s before climbing through the 60s after 9am. Temperatures reach the lower 70s during the early afternoon as clouds begin to break for a sun-cloud blend. No rain is expected Sunday, with the dry and warm weather continuing into the workweek.

Monday sees more sun than clouds with lows in the mid 50s making way for highs in the mid 70s. Towards the middle of the week, some upper 70s are forecast for parts of the area with a sun-cloud blend continuing. Wednesday introduces the potential for a localized shower before a frontal system brings isolated showers into play on Thursday, but most of the area will remain dry as a cold front moves through and knocks down temperatures heading into next weekend!