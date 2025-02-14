More clouds than sun expected Friday as highs reach the low to mid 60s

A drier Friday is underway as temperatures in the 50s this morning warm into the 60s by the afternoon. A brief period of mostly sunny skies this morning makes way for more clouds than sun by the late morning hours, with a few peeks of sunshine between periods of clouds later on this afternoon. A breeze out of the east-northeast keeps temperatures from warming too much this afternoon, keeping highs in the mid 60s with only a few localized showers across the area as most stay dry.

Temperatures gradually fall through the 50s after sunset for Valentine's plans this evening, and while a brief drizzle cannot be ruled out, most of the area stays dry throughout the night. Saturday brings a return of partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 70s as a southeasterly wind flow takes over by the afternoon. Most stay dry Saturday before a line of showers and storms rolls through Sunday morning, bringing the chance for some strong to severe storms in the first half of the day.

Colder air follows Sunday's storms with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 60s to start next week. The first half of the week stays dry with Wednesday bringing another round of rain and storms into the area. More cool air moves in the end of next week.