More clouds move in overnight setting up a warm and muggy Monday

Partly cloudy skies and some humidity Easter afternoon in the Big Bend and South Georgia has made it a warm one with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Rain has stayed away with some periods of sunshine, with a few more clouds filtering into the area overnight tonight. Temperatures slowly fall through the 60s after sunset as cloud cover helps keep Monday morning lows in the low to mid 60s.

A mostly cloudy start Monday keeps temperatures in the 60s through 10am and in the 70s until early afternoon. Highs reach the 80s as skies become more partly cloudy in the afternoon, but high moisture content in the atmosphere makes for a muggy afternoon and evening. Once again, the vast majority of the area remains dry with no rain in the forecast.

Highs inch closer to the 90 degree mark by midweek, with partly cloudy skies bringing the chance at an isolated pop up shower or storm by the end of the week. Overnight lows remain in the 60s each of the next 7 days with highs likely reaching the low 90s by this weekend.

