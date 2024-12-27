More clouds and humidity this weekend bring severe weather risk Sunday morning

Temperatures have warmed into the mid 60s to low 70s across the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday afternoon as skies have remained mostly cloudy. Overnight, humidity will increase as skies remain overcast with temperatures dropping through the 60s and bottoming out in the upper 50s. Rain is not expected for most through Saturday morning but isolated pockets of drizzle cannot be ruled out.

Saturday morning begins with overcast skies and temperatures in the low 60s gradually warming into the 70s by noon. Highs reach the mid 70s later in the day as a few spotty showers develop across the area. It will be noticeably more humid throughout the day with peaks of sunshine hard to come by. An isolated strong to severe cannot be ruled out in western parts of the area late Saturday night, but the severe weather risk holds off for most until Sunday morning.

Sunday morning features scattered storms across the area, some of which could be strong to severe. While areas of damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat, and isolated tornado within the area cannot be ruled out, so make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts before going to bed Saturday night. Storms weather moves out by Monday, but highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s continue in the forecast through New Year's Day. A cold front later next week brings colder temperatures into the forecast during the first few days of 2025.