More chilly mornings ahead for work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There won't be a need for the sunglasses Sunday. A blanket of grey will hover over the area for much of the day. This will keep temperatures cool. Temperatures will reach close to 60° during the afternoon.

There is the small chance for a few light showers for those of us living in the coastal counties and in South Georgia after 12:00 p.m. Otherwise, much of the area will remain dry through the day.

Clouds will filter out late Sunday night. This will let temperatures tumble once again into the frigid 30s as you're walking out to the bus stop Monday. The work week will be dry with plenty of chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Warmer weather returns to the region as we head into midweek.