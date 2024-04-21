Monday starts with clear skies and drier weather, as temps dip below average

The weekend has ended on the overcast side with pop up showers moving through parts of the area this evening. A cold front pushing through the region is helping fire up some storms in the Suwannee River Valley with some rumbles of thunder as we approach the sunset hours. This will help dry out and cool down the area overnight with partly cloudy skies beginning to clear with lows reaching the low 50s by the early morning hours.

This sets up a chilly but sunny start Monday morning with temperatures warming through the 50s and 60s during the morning hours. Skies remain clear throughout the day as a northerly wind component keeps highs in the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon. This keeps temperatures below average throughout the day with rain staying away.

Sunny skies last through the latter part of the week as a southerly wind flow takes over midweek. This will help highs return to the upper 60s by Thursday, also bringing back humidity that will be lacking for the first half of the week. Isolated storms return to the forecast next weekend, but most of the region remains dry throughout the workweek.