Monday morning First to Know Tropics Check (07/11/22)

abc 27 First to Know Weather
Posted at 4:52 AM, Jul 11, 2022
An area of low pressure may develop along a stalled front in the northern Gulf of Mexico throughout the upcoming week. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a 30% chance for development over the next 5 days. The potential low pressure area is projected to move westward, closer to MS/LA/TX this week.

Overall, concerns are low in the Big Bend and South Georgia. This potential area of low pressure can merely provide some additional support and moisture to aid in daily scattered thunderstorms across the region.

