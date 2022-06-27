TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Atlantic basin is getting busy but locally, there are no concerns.

There are two tropical waves located in the central Atlantic Ocean generally moving westward along the coast of South America. According to the National Hurricane Center, storm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave heading westward toward the Caribbean Sea as the week progresses. There is a 70% chance for development over the next 2 days. This may become our second named tropical cyclone of the 2022 season. If it can gain enough strength to be named it will be called "Bonnie."

A second tropical wave is located just to the east of the first tropical wave in the central Atlantic. It is moving to the west-northwest towards the Lesser Antilles. This area has a 20% chance for development over the next 5 days.

Another area of low pressure ahead of a cold front is in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. It is projected to move west towards southern Texas. This only has a 10% chance for development over the next 2 days.