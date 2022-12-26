Monday morning First to Know forecast (12/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I hope you had a wonderful holiday weekend. We're off to yet another cold and dry start to our day with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout our area until the early morning hours. The abundant sunshine we will experience today will warm our temperatures up slightly as the day progresses, but forecast highs are only expected to near the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will plummet to frigid temperatures again into the overnight hours.

An upper-level ridge will start to warm our temperatures up tomorrow so, we can expect to thaw out then as a gradual warming trend continues into midweek.

A new area of low-pressure nudges into our region by the end of the week. Due to the emergence of this system, we are monitoring the chances of showers and storms for the New Year's Eve weekend.