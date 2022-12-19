Monday morning First to Know forecast (12/19/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We woke up this morning to frosty subfreezing temperatures and a freeze warning throughout our area to start off the holiday week. Despite the chilly temperatures today, we can expect a beautiful day ahead with a good amount of sunshine. An approaching shortwave will increase cloud coverage during the overnight hours and a few spotty showers could potentially fire off in our western areas late tonight.

Tomorrow will be a different story as a low-pressure system brings widespread showers and storms to the Big Bend and South Georgia. It will be wet, chilly and dreary on Tuesday with the lines of storms producing gusty winds at times. Clouds will linger a bit on Wednesday, but drier conditions will prevail.

A strong cold front emerges Thursday. Behind the frontal boundary, strong cold artic air will advect into our region dropping expected high and low temperatures well below average. Brace yourself for wintry highs in the 40s and possible lows in the 20s during the Christmas weekend!