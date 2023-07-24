Monday Morning First To Know Forecast (07/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a wet weekend, today will bring another chance at storms, although less widespread and more scattered in nature. Today will start out with a sun/cloud blend, helping to warm temperatures into the 80s by noon. Early afternoon is when scattered storms will move northward into the Big Bend as a cold front begins to lift across the region. This will help increase storm chances to 40% for the Big Bend today, but storms will be brief and localized. Much of our Southern Georgia counties will remain dry for the day today. Highs across the region will return to the low 90s today.

Drier air works its way into the forecast for the day tomorrow, lowering rain chances to 20%. This drier trend continues for much of the week with lower humidity across the area. This means even though high temperatures will return to the mid-90s this week, lower humidity will keep feel like temperatures closer to the daytime highs rather than soaring well into the triple digits like last week. This will be a more comfortable heat.

Storm chances increase again towards the end of the week, with scattered storms returning for the weekend.