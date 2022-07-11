TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Monday! The morning will feature some coastal showers, patchy fog, and some breaks of sunshine. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will begin later this morning and be on and off throughout the day. Some pockets of heavy downpours will be possible. It'll be very humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's.

An overall unsettled pattern is on the way this week with ample moisture in play. Scattered rain and storms can fire up each afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to lower 90's.