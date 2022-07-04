TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Fourth of July! It's a gorgeous start to Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. Some areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, too. Otherwise, it'll be dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds early today. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop across the area with plentiful sunshine still around. The storms will be hit-or-miss, so just keep an eye on how things are looking while you're outside enjoying the fun festivities. It will be quite humid with high temperatures in the low 90's. Showers and storms should wrap up this evening for most, just in time to see any firework displays! Overall, the forecast is looking pretty decent for the holiday!

Tuesday through Friday will deliver a gradual warm-up with high temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 90's. Daily storm chances will remain in the mix each afternoon.

The weekend looks to bring an increase in rain coverage and high temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 80's to low 90's.