Monday morning First to Know forecast (06/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —Happy Monday! A few coastal showers and rumbles of thunder are possible this morning. Otherwise, we're starting off the day dry and muggy! Monday will deliver a mix of sunshine and clouds, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90's. It'll be slightly drier outside and therefore feel a bit less humid. However, it's still going to be a hot one and unfortunately one of the cooler days this week. That's because, once again, strong upper-level high pressure will dominate the central/eastern part of the U.S. which is going to bring oppressive heat to South Georgia and the Big Bend as the week progresses. Only isolated seabreeze showers and rumbles of thunder are possible Monday through Wednesday, which means many of our local communities will trend mostly dry and see no relief from the heat. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will soar into the low 100's. Better rain and storm chances will return by late week and stay through the weekend. By then, high temperatures will settle down into the low to mid 90's.