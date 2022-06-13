Monday morning First to Know forecast (06/13/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's that time again...Monday morning! We'll start the early morning hours quiet with patchy clouds. Some showers and rumbles of thunder are possible offshore in the Apalachee Bay this morning.

Otherwise, it's already humid and muggy so be sure to dress lightly today. Speaking of uncomfortable, a prolonged stretch of heat will take over the region starting today and it will last through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will continue to build over the Southeast United States. This will funnel in continued heat and humidity over the next several days. Locally, our area will be on the periphery of the ridge which means we'll still be in store for daily rain and storms. That will help cool things down a bit but we also have to keep an eye on any better organized storm clusters that can dive down from the north each afternoon.

High temperatures Monday will be in the low to mid 90's. South Georgia has a better opportunity to see those mid 90's. As the week progresses, high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90's. Heat indices, or what it actually feels-like outside, will likely exceed 100 degrees each day. Middle and late week heat indices may be around 110 degrees!

Be sure to stay cool, hydrated, and take breaks in the shade if you'll be outside for extended periods. Try to avoid doing strenuous activity in the middle of the day and save exercise for the early morning and later evening hours. Remember to check on your elderly neighbors and keep pets protected, too!

A quick check on the tropics; there are no tropical developments expected in the next five days. There is one area we'll be monitoring in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, but it will likely stay well to our south due to the strong atmospheric ridging in place.