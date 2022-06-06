Monday morning First to Know forecast (06/06/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Monday! Some spotty showers and rumbles of thunder are cropping up in a few select areas of South Georgia and the Big Bend early this morning. Don't forget to grab those umbrellas because we're in store for more scattered rain and storms again this afternoon. However, you won't need the umbrellas all day because there will be plenty of dry time. Expect a lull in showery activity during the mid/late morning hours. Showers and storms will likely pick up again during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 80's to low 90's.

A big warm-up is in store for the rest of the workweek! Daily high temperatures will soar into the mid 90's. Make sure you dress cool and stay hydrated this week. Tuesday through Thursday will trend mostly dry, with only an isolated chance for an afternoon storm. By the weekend, rain and storm chances look to make a comeback.

