TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a quiet start to the day featuring patchy clouds and some spotty fog in our eastern communities. There may also be some isolated showers at the coast this morning. Plenty of sunshine will carry us through the morning hours with scattered clouds filling in later this morning. High temperatures should climb to the low 90's. Factoring in the humidity, it'll probably feel-like the triple digits this afternoon. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can deliver steady downpours and brief gusty winds.

Overall, the upcoming work week will offer a typical summertime forecast. Daily high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90's and scattered storms will likely develop each afternoon.