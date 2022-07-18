TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Monday! Scattered showers are working through the Big Bend this morning, creeping northward into parts of South Georgia, too. Scattered showers and storms will be on the horizon throughout the entire day. Good news, they'll be hit-or-miss! High temperatures should top out in the upper 80's to lower 90's. The upcoming workweek will feature a gradual warming trend, especially by this weekend. Daily storm chances will be around 50%. Midweek high temperatures will range from the low to mid 90's. Expect a little more of a warm-up heading into the weekend with lower storm chances in the mix.