TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Monday! It'll be a beautiful start to the day with a few clouds. Throughout the day, Monday will offer plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 90's. Mainly dry conditions are on tap across the area. There's only an isolated chance for a shower or storm this evening, most likely confined to our eastern-most counties. Although it'll be quite hot, humidity stays in check this afternoon which assists in taking the edge off of the heat.

Tuesday through the rest of the work week will bring a higher chance for rain and storm development during the afternoon hours. That's thanks to a stalling cold front that will provide for a somewhat unsettled pattern lasting through the week. The good news is that it will help keep high temperatures in the low 90's throughout the week.