Monday morning First Alert Forecast (12/27/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a foggy start to the day across the entire Big Bend and southern Georgia with extremely limited visibility outside. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 10am so be sure to carve out some extra time for the morning commute and use your low-beam headlights. After some slightly cooler weather last week, our warm and humid forecast returns to close out 2021 and ring in the New Year. We're going to be dry with a sun and cloud mix to start off the week with high temperatures approaching 80° in the upper 70's each day. Morning lows will only be falling into the 60's so you'll be able to leave the heavier jackets and coats at home. By mid-week a cold front will drape across the southeast but stall out before arriving. This won't bring any cool air relief, but it will help increase local rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday with another system bringing storms for the weekend.

