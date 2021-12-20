Monday morning First Alert forecast (12/20/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's this morning. We're staying cool with mostly cloudy to overcast skies with increasing rain chances to kick off the work week. Although it's a dry Monday morning, we'll see a gloomy sky above through the day with showers moving in from the Gulf later this afternoon. As a Gulf low moves inland, we'll get healthy moisture moving onshore which will help bring widespread rain coverage beginning overnight and through much of the day Tuesday as temperatures stay close to 50° all day with breezy winds from the northeast. A few rumbles of thunder are possible tomorrow. By Wednesday, conditions will clear up with sunshine and a pleasant feel through the end of the week into Christmas on Saturday.

