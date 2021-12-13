Monday morning First Alert forecast (12/13/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool start to the day, especially for areas north of I-10 and through southern Georgia in the mid 40's. Areas south of I-10 and near the coast are sitting in the 50's with some passing clouds. We've dried out after the weekend and we're not expecting any rain chance through the work week. High pressure will be firmly in control of our forecast pattern through the next few days leading to dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds, with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Highs will be in the upper 60's today but hover around the mid 70's through the rest of the week with a slow warming trend. Mornings will be in the 50's most days, a little bit warmer than normal for mid-December. There are no big cooldowns being advertised in the forecast models through Christmas with low rain chances returning this weekend.

