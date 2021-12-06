Monday morning First Alert Forecast (12/06/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool, foggy start to the day across the Big Bend and southern Georgia. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 9am so be sure to carve out some extra time for the morning commute and use your low-beam headlights where visibility is low. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70's as a weak cold front approaches from our NW. Some showers are possible this afternoon toward the tri-state area as that cold front moves in. The front will stall across the area for Tuesday keeping our forecast unsettled with additional cloudiness, above normal temperatures, and another foggy start to Tuesday. Some spotty showers are possible tomorrow as well. The front is finally expected to push through and move to our south by the middle of the week bringing higher local shower and storm chances on Wednesday. Expect temperatures to remain well above normal by December standards — highs will be in the 70's with morning lows in the 50's.

Friday and Saturday should trend partly sunny and mostly dry, but there is a low-end chance for a shower.