Monday morning First Alert Forecast (01/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a chilly and breezy start to the week after a weekend cold front cleared through. We're waking up to clearing skies with temperatures in the lower 40's and a stiff breeze from the northwest leading to wind chills in the 30's. Drier air is pushing in as skies clear through the morning making way for plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will only make it to the low 50's today. Under clear skies, Monday night is going to get bitter with lows down in the upper 20's and lower 30's.Our temperatures slowly warm through mid-week before our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday as another cold front sinks into the southeast.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.