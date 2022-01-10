Monday morning First Alert Forecast (01/10/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! A cold front passed through overnight as showers and storms pushed east across the Big Bend and southern Georgia overnight. Rain is clearing away this morning as skies gradually clear through the afternoon and cooler air sinks into the region with a stiff northerly breeze. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50's all morning and afternoon with a chilly night ahead. Expect lows to dip down into the mid 30's for the next couple of mornings with mostly clear skies and no more rain chance through the work week. Patchy frost will be possible for the next few mornings. Expect highs to stay around the 50's and 60's all work week with some passing clouds. Rain chances return again with another cold front this weekend.

