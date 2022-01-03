Monday morning First Alert Forecast (01/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! We've dried out after Sunday's storms and the cold front has passed through the Big Bend and SW Georgia. It's a chilly, windy morning with temperatures dropping quickly into the 40's by sunrise. A strong northwesterly wind will help wind chills dip into the 30's with gusts up to 20-30 mph through today. A wind advisory is in effect. As cooler air moves in through the day, highs will stay near 50° with mostly sunny skies and a chilly feel. Our chilly forecast hangs around through mid-week with no rain chance as lows dip into the 30's and 40's through mid week with afternoon sunshine and seasonable highs, around the 60's. Another round of showers is possible Thursday night and Friday morning with another cooldown into this weekend.

