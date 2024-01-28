Monday features mild temperatures with abundant sunshine as rain stays away

A mild day has unfolded across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the region. A cold front that moved through last night helped to cool down temperatures today, but also brought in more sunshine. Overnight, a partly cloudy sky will cover the area with temperatures steadily falling through the 50s and 40s. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s just after sunrise tomorrow morning.

Monday will be the sunniest day of the week, with temperatures warming through the 40s and into the 50s by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will cover the region to start the day, with abundant sunshine across the area by the afternoon. This will allow highs to approach 60 degrees by 3 or 4 pm in the afternoon, with a light breeze out of the northwest. Clearer skies and lighter winds will allow Monday night to feature the coolest temperatures of the week, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will remain partly cloudy with highs generally in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Rain stays away for the majority of the region throughout the week, with isolated showers possible heading into the weekend as a low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico approaches the region. Overall, it will be a nice week to get outdoors and enjoy some sunshine!