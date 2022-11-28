Monday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet over the next upcoming week in the Atlantic basin. This is further supported by the National Hurricane Center's latest outlook which indicates no new tropical developments are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just two days away on November 30th! Although tropical storms may form outside of hurricane season, it is typically not something we'll have to worry about until next summer.