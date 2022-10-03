Monday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/3/22)

As hurricane season continues, two areas of interest are present in the Atlantic basin. First, an area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands near the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center is denoting a high chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. Fortunately, even if it does strengthen and receive a name, it will stay out in the middle of the ocean and pose no threat to land. Second, an area of investigation is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. The latest National Hurricane Center update is giving this tropical wave a low chance for development over the next 5 days. It is expected to move west towards the Windward Islands and eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. Long-range model predictions indicate this tropical wave will continue its westward movement and head towards Central America by next week which would keep it away from the United States. The First to Know Weather Team will monitor the progression of any changes with this forecast and let you know what's happening right away.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

