Monday evening First to Know Tropics Check (08/08/22)

An area of disorganized showers and storms associated with a tropical wave is located south of the Cape Verde Islands, off the coast of Africa. Not much has changed with this area of moisture over the last 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is still giving this a 40% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. Long-range models suggest this will possibly move through the western Atlantic Ocean and take it just northeast of the Caribbean Sea. This is a rough projection of what can play out in the next 8-10 days so a lot can change and there's no guarantee this will happen exactly as depicted at this point in time. Good news is that long range models also show it fizzling out and moving to the northeast, away from the United States in about 10 days time. Again, that can and will likely change a lot, so it's something the First to Know Weather Team will continuously monitor this week. Keep in mind this area we're watching is several thousands of miles away from home and there's plenty of time to hammer out specifics in the coming days. There are no tropical concerns locally and the rest of the Atlantic basin is staying quiet.