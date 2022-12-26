Monday evening First to Know forecast (12/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Monday! Expect mainly clear skies tonight with a few passing clouds. It'll be bitter cold with low temperatures taking a nose dive to the mid to upper 20's by Tuesday morning. Frost and a light freeze are possible, in addition to an isolated hard freeze in our coldest spots heading into Tuesday morning. Luckily, we'll be moving into warmer days later this week.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the afternoon in the mid to upper 50's. It will get very cold again Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, low temperatures will be in the lower 30's. Wednesday offers plenty of sunshine with scattered clouds; high temperatures look to rebound to the low 60's by the afternoon. Thursday through the weekend offers a better warming trend with high temperatures in the 70's. Rain showers will make a comeback on Friday and Saturday. A storm or two is possible on Friday and Saturday. Showers should wrap up by Sunday morning. We'll keep a close eye on the wet weather for New Year's Eve to see if there can be sufficient dry breaks out there so we can enjoy any celebrations outdoors!